Wellness Wednesday: swearing, cancer rates, and cheese-eating benefits

Swearing while exercise is a good thing!

New research suggests that dropping a swear word during a workout can boost strength, endurance, and pain tolerance. Studies lead by Richard Stephens found that people who swear while exercising can hold positions longer and push harder than those using "neutral" words.

Researchers say it works because while exercising, swearing can increase confidence, reduce inhibitions, and help your brain slip into a focused feeling. It may also distract from discomfort and help people stop holding themselves back.

Five-year cancer survival rate in United States at all-time high

New numbers from the American Cancer Society are bringing a major dose of hope - for the first time ever, the five-year cancer survival rate in the U.S. has reached 70%, up from just 49% in the mid-1970s!

Experts credit earlier and more widespread screening, lower smoking rates, and big advances in targeted and immunotherapy treatments. Survival rates are especially high for cancers like breast, prostate, melanoma, thyroid, and testicular cancer, with some nearing 98%. Since the early 1990s, advances in cancer care have prevented an estimated 4.8 million deaths.

Experts advise that while progress is real, challenges still remain, with disparities still seen across race, income, and geography.

Cheese consumption may reduce dementia

A long-term study out of Sweden is turning some heads about dairy and brain health! Research published in the journal Neurology found that people who regularly ate full-fat cheese and used cream had a lower risk of dementia over 25 years. Low-fat dairy, butter, and milk did not show the same association.

Researchers say fermentation, bioactive compounds, and how these foods fit into overall diet patterns may play a role. This does not mean to add more cheese to your diet as moderation and personalized nutrition still matter.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok