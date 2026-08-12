U.K. observational study recognizes potential dementia link to sugar consumption

Scientists tracked nearly 65,000 people through the U.K. Biobank and found that toddlers who grew up during wartime sugar rationing, eating roughly half the sugar of kids born after rationing ended, had a 23% lower risk of dementia decades later.

The idea is that the first two years of light may be a critical window for long-term brain health. Experts are urging caution as this is observational data from people born in the 1940s and 50s, the amount of sugar consumed is unknown, and a lot of other changes have happened since then, so long-term cause and effect cannot be proven.

The basic takeaway holds up regardless: a healthy, lower-sugar diet early in life is good for kids no matter what the long-term brain science eventually shows.

GLP-1 use linked to fat loss in temples

You've probably heard of "Ozempic Face", and now plastic surgeons say they're seeing a lot more of something called temporal hollowing, which is a loss of volume in the temples after rapid weight loss on GLP-1 medications.

Beverly Hills surgeon doctor Terry Dubrow calls it the hallmark of aging and illness, and says full temples are a big part of what makes a face look youthful. It can be treated with filler or a fat transfer, but doctors warn the temples are a high-risk area full of veins and arteries, and a bad injection can cost you your vision.

The best fix, they say, is prevention, including losing the weight gradually and following your doctor's dosing plan as prescribed.

FDA approves MRNA flu vaccine

The FDA has approved the first-ever MRNA flu vaccine. It is Moderna's shot, called mFlusilva, and approved for adults ages 50 to 64, with an accelerated approval for those 65+. The comany says it should be ready this coming respiratory virus season.

The big advantage is that it skips the decades-old process of growing the flu virus in chicken eggs, which takes months. In a study of nearly 41,000 people, it outperformed a traditional flu shot, but came with roughly double the side effects, including injection-site pain, fatigue, and headaches.

The approval comes as the Kennedy Health Department has canceled 22 other MRNA vaccine projects.

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