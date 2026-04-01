Wellness Wednesday: medication management, vaccine development, and A.I. use

Managing medication during Medication Safety Week

Medication Safety Week is April 1 through 7, and experts are saying that a few simple habits can make a difference in staying safe and on track.

One of the biggest medication risks is nonadherence, when people take too much, too little, or miss doses altogether. Experts say start with keeping an updated medication list and share it with every provider to avoid dangerous interactions. Building a consistent routine and using tools like pill organizers, alarms, or prepackaged doses also help.

Do not forget to stay on top of refills and clean out unused or expired medications so your system stays safe and clear.

Pfizer developing lyme disease vaccine

Pfizer is moving forward with a lyme disease vaccine even after a late-stage trial did not hit its official target. The company says the issue was not in poor performance, but due to too few cases of lyme disease in the study to prove results with statistical confidence.

The shot showed more than 70% effectiveness in reducing infections, which Pfizer believes is strong enough to take to regulars.

Lyme disease, spread by ticks, affects about half a million Americans annually and can lead to serious long-term health problems. There is no human vaccine available currently, after an earlier option was discontinued years ago amid safety concerns and low demand.

One in three adults using A.I. for health information

More Americans are turning to A.I. for health answers, but for many, it's less about convenience and more about access.

A new KFF poll finds about one in three adults used A.I. chatbots for health information in the past year, often for quick guidance or private questions. But about one in five users say cost or trouble getting an appointment drove them to look online instead, with younger and lower-income adults feeling that strain the most.

There is also a growing gap in follow-through, as many who use A.I. for advice never check in with a doctor afterward. At the same time, a significant number are sharing personal health data with these tools, even as most people say they are worried about privacy.

Experts advise to use A.I. as a starting point if necessary, but do not use it as a substitute for professional care when it matters most.

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