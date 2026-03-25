Wellness Wednesday: links and stress-reduction methods

Belly fat linked to higher risk of heart failure

New research shows that belly fat, also known as visceral fat, may be a bigger risk factor for heart failure than your BMI. Even people with a "normal" weight could be at higher risk if they're carrying extra around the waist.

The twist is that inflammation is the real troublemaker behind the scenes. Belly fat can trigger inflammation in the body, which over time, can damage blood vessels and put extra strain on your heart.

Paying attention to waist size, staying active, eating well, and managing stress can all help lower inflammation and protect your heart.

Ways to minimize stress

Stress acts as your body's built-in alarm system, firing off when life throws deadlines, drama, and more. In small doses, it can help you focus and be productive, but when it sticks around, it affects your sleep, mood, and body.

The good news is that you can train your body to relax for a moment. Simple moves like going for a walk, getting enough sleep, and drinking water can make a big difference. Mindful movements like deep breathing, yoga, or putting your phone down for a bit can also help.

Don't forget, talking it out is powerful, whether it's with a friend, family member, or professional. You do not have to navigate it solo!

Link between strength and longevity

Your strength might be your secret weapon for a longer life! A new study found that simple things like how strong your grip is or how easily you can stand up from a chair can predict longevity.

Researchers looked at more than 5,000 women, and those with more muscle strength had a lower risk of death over time. That's because strength is like a full-body status report. It reflects how well your muscles, bones, and even your metabolism are working together. Stronger muscles also help prevent falls, keep you independant longer, and support heart health.

You don't need to live in the gym to maintain this. Walking, carrying groceries, taking the stairs, or adding light strength training a few times a week can make a difference.

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