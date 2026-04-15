Wellness Wednesday: immune systems, sugar and heart health links, and vaccines

Immune system ages differently based on gender

Your immune system ages differently depending on gender, and new research is shedding light on why that matters. Studies show women tend to have stronger immune responses, which helps with fighting infections and responding to vaccines, but also makes them more prone to autoimmune diseases. New findings reveal that as we age, women experience more intense inflammatory changes in the immune system, especially later in life.

Meanwhile, men may see fewer overall changes, but have a higher risk of certain blood cell abnormalities linked to cancer. Researchers say these differences could help explain why disease risks shifts with age and between sexes.

Added sugar in beverages linked to heart disease risk

Soda, juices, sports drinks, and even some coffee favorites may taste refreshing, but many are packed with added sugar that your heart doesn't love. Nearly half of U.S. adults drink at least one sugar-sweetened beverage a day, and that habit can add up fast.

These drinks deliver a quick hit of sugar that spikes blood sugar and insulin, which over time can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and other risk factors for heart disease. Regular consumption of these beverages has been linked to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and irregular heart rhythms. The good news is that small swaps like water, sparkling water, or unsweetened tea can make a big difference.

Flu shots linked to brain health

Your annual flu shot might be doing more than just protecting you from the flu - it could also help protect your brain. New research shows older adults who receive a high-dose influenza vaccine may lower their risk of Alzheimer's disease even more than those who get the standard dose.

In fact, the study found about a 55% reduction in risk with the high-dose version, compared to about 40% with the regular shot. Experts believe a stronger immune response may help reduce inflammation, which is linked to brain cell damage over time. There's also growing interest in how vaccines may "train" the immune system in ways that support long-term brain health.

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