Wellness Wednesday: hearing aids, cholesterol guidelines, and melatonin risks

Hearing aids may increase longevity

Hearing aids don't just help you catch every word at the dinner table - they may also help you live longer by keeping you connected, active, and engaged.

Research shows they can reduce the risk of falls, slow cognitive decline, and increase mod due to reduced isolation and anxiety.

American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association release new cholesterol guidelines

Experts advise to begin thinking about heart health earlier, with brand-new cholesterol guidelines issued from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

With screenings and risk checks happening sooner rather than later, the focus is now on lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol and increasing prevention before problems like heart attacks or strokes even begin. Doctors are also using new, more personalized tools to calculate your risk, making care more tailored.

Long-term melatonin use may increase heart health risks

A bedtime favorite may not be as dreamy as it seems! New preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's scientific sessions suggests long-term use of Melatonin could be linked to a higher risk of heart issues and even earlier death.

Before you toss the bottle, experts say this study isn't peer-reviewed and doesn't prove cause and effect. Melatonin is still considered safe for short-term use such as a month or two, but the long game remains a bit of a mystery.

The big takeaway is that just because something is over-the-counter and "natural", doesn't mean that it is risk-free. If you are continuing to use sleep aids night after night, it might be time to consult with a physician.

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