Wellness Wednesday: hantavirus, employment and memory, and sleeping stress-free

Hantavirus update

Health officials are closely monitoring a small group of Americans after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast of Spain. 17 U.S. passengers arrived in Nebraska for evaluation, including one person who tested positive for the Andes strain of the virus but is not showing symptoms.

Hantavirus is rare and is usually linked to contact with infected rodents, though the Andes variant can spread between people in limited cases. Health leaders are stressing this is not a COVID-style situation and reiterate the overall risk to the public remains low.

Passengers will continue to be monitored for 42 days as a precaution, with local health departments helping track any possible symptoms. Three cruise passengers aboard the Polar Expedition Ship have died, and eight more cases are suspected.

Staying employed linked to stronger memory

New research is adding another twist to the retirement conversation, suggesting that leaving the workforce too early may speed up cognitive decline. Economists studied over 40,000 Americans between the ages of 51 and 75 and found people who stayed employed tend to maintain stronger memory and thinking skills over time.

Researchers say work provides more than a paycheck. It also keeps people mentally engaged, socially connected, and routinely challenged. The study comes as more Americans are retiring before 65, often without full financial security or long-term health plans in place.

Experts say flexible schedules, part-time options, and phased retirement could help older adults stay active in the workforce without burning out.

How to slow down sleep stress

If your brain turns into a late-night downward spiral of stress, to-do lists, and random memories the second your head hits the pillow, sleep experts say there's a simple technique that may help quiet the noise. It's called "cognitive shuffling", and the idea is to give your mind just enough to do so it stops spinning into problem-solving mode.

You start with a simple, neutral word like "garden" or "planet", then go letter by letter thinking of random, unrelated words and briefly picturing them in your mind. Experts say the process helps shift the brain into a more relaxed state that's closer to how we naturally fall asleep.

This exercise helps keep the mind lightly occupied without stirring up more stress, and there is no correct way to do it.

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