Wellness Wednesday: cyclospora, GLP-1 coverage from Medicare, and sweeteners

Cyclospora update

Officials are tracking a jump in cases of cyclospora, a parasite that can hide on raw produce like berries, melons, cilantro, and basil and cause serious, long-lasting diarrheal illness.

Michigan has already reported nearly 600 cases this year compared to its usual 50, and other states are seeing upticks as well, though officials say there is no evidence yet of one single outbreak source. The good news is that this parasite is killed by heat, so cooking vegetables will eliminate it. If you choose to consume food raw, experts say a thorough rinse under running water is your best defense.

Just a reminder, bleach wipes will not kill the bug, so use soap and water for hands and surfaces. If you do show symptoms, see a physician right away.

GLP-1's eligible for Medicare coverage

For the first time, seniors on Medicare will be able to have coverage for GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound for obesity alone and no other condition required.

Eligible beneficiaries can get these medications for $50 a month through a new federal pilot program running through the end of 2027. An estimated 3.8 million people could qualify, but the rules are stricter than FDA guidelines. You will need a BMI of 35 or higher, or a lower BMI paired with certain heart, kidney, or prediabetes conditions.

Prior authorization will be required, so patients will need to wait for approval before filling their prescription.

Artificial sweeteners continue to pose health risk

A new review from Tufts University looked at 21 clinical trials and found that artificial sweeteners may not be as harmless as we thought. They were linked to higher fasting insulin and worse long-term blood sugar control. Researchers think the gut microbiome might be playing a role, and they also found a possible tie to higher risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The big caveat is this is still early evidence, and more studies are needed before we can say these sweeteners cause harm.

If you're looking to swap out sugary soda, experts advise that low-calorie sweeteners can be the better choice, but not fully risk-free.

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