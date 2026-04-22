Wellness Wednesday: clinical trials and research

Ultraprocessed foods linked to poor muscle health

Your muscles might be keeping score of what's on your plate! New research suggests diets packed with ultraprocessed foods like fast food, sugary drinks, and salty snacks could lead to more fat hiding inside and around your muscles. Think less "lean sirloin" and more "marbled ribeye" as experts say that extra fat can change how your muscles work and even put stress on your joints.

The study found this effect showed up regardless of weight, exercise, or calories, pointing the finger squarely at food quality. Over time, that built-up fat may increase risks for conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Swapping in more whole foods, boosting protein, and staying active can help turn the tide and keep your muscles strong.

Pancreatic cancer drug clears clinical trial stage; seeking FDA approval

A promising new pancreatic cancer drug is showing breakthrough results, with a late-stage trial finding daraxonrasib nearly doubled survival time for some patients. Those taking the daily pill lived about 13 months on average, compared to less than seven months with standard chemotherapy.

The drug targets RAS mutations, a key driver in most pancreatic cancers, essentially shutting down tumor growth signals. Researchers say the treatment also reduced the risk of death by around 60%, a major step for one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

The company now plans to seek FDA approval, offering new hope for patients with limited options.

Psychedelic drugs to receive research fast-tracking

A major shake-up could be coming for psychedelic medicine, as Donald Trump signed an order to fast-track research on drugs like ibogaine. The move aims to speed up studies and approvals for treatments targeting conditions like severe depression, PTSD, and addiction.

Supporters, including veterans, say the drug has been life-changing, but experts warn it can cause serious heart problems and has been linked to deaths. Federal health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are now preparing to fast-track reviews and even open the door to human trials in the U.S. for the first time.

While no psychedelics are currently approved nationwide, this could mark a turning point as research moves from the fringes into the mainstream.

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