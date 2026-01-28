Wellness Wednesday: cause of death stats, workout changes, and habits

New causes of death statistics in the U.S.

Heart disease and stroke deaths are trending down, but they still cause more deaths in the U.S. than anything else. Together, they account for more than a quarter of all deaths, which is even more than cancer and accidents combined.

Stroke has moved up to the fourth-leading cause of death, and doctors are seeing concerns at both ends of the age spectrum.

The big takeaway is that prevention matters more than ever. Small, consistent choices like moving more, eating better, managing blood pressure, and getting sleep can literally save lives.

Mix up those workouts!

A large long-term study found that people who mixed up their workouts were 19% less likely to die than those who stuck to just one activity.

Every type of exercise, from walking, running, dancing, gardening, yoga, weights, etc. all count, and each type supports different parts of your body. The total amount of movement still matters, but variety brings extra benefits for your heart, muscles, and mood. Plus, having options makes it easier to move on low-energy days.

Keep up those small habits!

New research published in the Lancet shows that a few minutes a day can add years to your life. A few minutes meaning five more minutes of sleep, two minutes of brisk walking, and a half a serving of vegetables consumed.

These tiny tweaks lead to an impact on improving heart health, lowering diabetes risk, and maintaining overall longevity. Experts say it's a combination that matters the most - proof that small, consistent habits turn into something more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok