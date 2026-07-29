Wellness Wednesday: caffeine amounts, peptides, and measles case numbers

American Heart Association reveals up to 400mg of caffeine daily is safe amount

If you've ever felt guilty about that third cup of coffee, there's good news! A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association finds that up to 400mg of caffeine a day, or about five eight-ounce cups, is safe for most adults, and may actually be linked to lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, and stroke.

The catch is that researchers say that's for plain black coffee. When you pile on sugar, syrups, and cream, you're washing away the benefit. Energy drinks are an entirely different story, packing three to four times the caffeine per ounce and raising the risk of high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms.

Doctors stress there is no one-size-fits-all number here. Age, genetics, and medications all play a role in how you handle it.

FDA votes to relax peptide access

An FDA advisory panel voted last week to open up access to at least four peptides, which are those short chains of amino acids that wellness influencers have been touting for everything from injury cures to anti-aging treatments.

The panel voted eight to six to let compounding pharmacies mix them. This is not FDA approval - patients would still need a prescription for a specific condition, and plenty of doctors are uneasy, reminding the public that anecdotes are not evidence, and anything bought online on the gray market could be contaminated with lead or arsenic.

Critics also note the panel was stacked with members tied to the peptide industry, all of whom voted yes.

2026 measles cases highest in 30 years

We're almost eight months into 2026, and the U.S. has already blown past last year's measles total. There are currently over 2,300 cases across 43 states and Washington, D.C. That is the most since the disease was declared eliminated nearly 30 years ago.

At least 151 people have been hospitalized, and about 70% of cases are in children 19 and under. The number that really tells the story is that 93% of these infections are in people who weren't vaccinated. Vaccination rates continue to slide, with Kindergarten coverage dropping to 92.5%, which is below the 95% needed for herd immunity.

The MMR shot is 97% effective, and doctors say it remains the best protection out there.

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