Wellness Wednesday: broken heart syndrome, mom guilt, and ozempic mood shifts

Broken Heart Syndrome

Broken Heart Syndrome is a real heart condition triggered by intense physical or emotional stress. Medically known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, it can feel similar to a heart attack, with sudden chest pain or shortness of breath.

A new study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found men are dying from this condition at even more than twice the rate of women, even though women are diagnosed more often. Researchers say men's case are linked to physical stress like surgery or stroke, while women's cases are more often tied to emotional events.

There is also growing evidence that men may have less social support, which can make recovery more difficult. Doctors say the big takeaway here is simple: don't ignore the symptoms, and get checked out as soon as possible if something doesn't feel right.

Mom Guilt

A new survey finds a staggering 91% of moms say they feel "Mom Guilt". Nearly three in four moms also admit they worry they're not doing enough for their kids, with that pressure hitting harder for Gen Z and Millennial moms.

Experts say a lot of this comes from internal expectations, social media comparisons, and the constant juggle of daily responsibilities. Working moms in particular report even higher levels of guilt, showing how heavy that invisible load can be. While May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, there is a growing push to remind moms that perfection is not the goal.

Ozempic Personality

There are new studies taking a look at what some are calling "Ozempic Personality", a trend where patients report feeling less motivated and less excited about things they used to enjoy. From socializing to exercise to even romance, some say their emotional response feels flatter.

Experts believe this may be linked to how GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, interact with dopamine. One doctor explains that it isn't that people stop liking things; they just don't feel the same drive to do them.

While these medications can offer real health benefits, some physicians are urging caution, saying this kind of apathy can impact daily life and relationships.

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