Wellness Wednesday: artificial ingredients, screentime, and chlorhexidine study

Younger generations shopping for less artificial ingredients

New data shows that younger shoppers such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha are buying snacks less often, but when they do, they expect a lot. Think simple ingredients you can actually pronounce, plus functional benefits like protein and fiber built right in.

Parents shopping for Gen Alpha are also leaning into natural options like steering away from ultra-processed picks, which is pushing brands to clean up. At the same time, about a quarter of shoppers are actively avoiding artificial ingredients, and younger consumers are using apps to double-check labels before they buy.

Younger ages and screentime

Screen time is starting earlier than ever, with new research showing more than two-thirds of kids under two are already using devices, some for hours each day.

Health experts have long advised avoiding screens for this age group, but the reality looks very different, with even some babies falling asleep to a screen. Studies suggest too much early screen use could impact development, from sleep and language skills to social behavior later on. At the same time, many parents say they're often using screens as a way to manage exhaustion and the demands of daily life.

Researchers also found most families aren't getting clear guidance form health professionals, leaving them to navigate this on their own. While experts advise that this isn't about blame, it is about finding better support and balance with technology.

Chlorhexidine traces may stay on surfaces longer

A common hospital antiseptic is getting a second look after new research found it can linger on surfaces far longer than expected. Scientists studying chlorhexidine discovered traces can hang around for at least 24 hours, even after cleaning, creating low-level exposure that doesn't kill bacteria, but may help them adapt.

In one ICU study, more than a third of sampled bacteria showed some tolerance, with hotspots found on everything from sinks to door sills. Researchers say this kind of environment can act like a training ground, where hardier bacteria survive and even share resistance traits with others.

The good news is that the antiseptic still works effectively at full strength on patient skin, but experts say it's a reminder that how we use and clean these products matters.

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