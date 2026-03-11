Wellness Wednesday: all involving the brain!

Link between GLP-1's and addiction curbing

Could popular weight loss drugs also help fight addiction? New research suggests medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro may quiet the brain's craving center.

Doctors say patients taking these GLP-1 drugs for diabetes or weight loss are reporting something surprising: less interest in things like cigarettes, alcohol, and even drugs. A large study of more than 600,000 patients found people taking GLP-1 medications had fewer overdoses, fewer drug-related hospitalizations, and even lower rates of developing addiction in the first place.

Researchers believe these drugs work by affecting the brain's reward system, which uses the same circuitry that drives cravings.

While they are not yet approved as addiction treatments, scientists say they could represent one of the most promising new paths in addiction medicine.

Daylight Saving Time strikes again!

Feeling a little groggy this week? You're not alone after the spring forward time change!

Daylight Saving Time may only shift the clock by one hour, but it can throw your body's internal clock - your circadian rhythm - completely off schedule. One of the best ways to reset your body clock is to get morning sunlight: open the curtains or step outside, keep your sleep and meal times consistent, limit screen time before bed, and try to exercise earlier in the day.

The good news is that most people adjust within a few days, so hang in there!

Maintain brain health in midlife

Want to keep your brain sharp as you age? New research says moving your body in midlife could make a big difference!

A study in Jama Network Open found people who stayed active between ages 45 and 64 had a 41% lower risk of dementia, and those active later in life saw their risk drop by 45%.

Experts say exercise helps protect brain health by supporting heart health, reducing inflammation and improving how the brain functions. Even simple movement can help.

The key is consistency. Aim for about 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, whether that's walking, biking, or getting in a good workout.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok