Wellness trends, robot companions & holiday health: What's making headlines this week

Fibermaxxing: The Wellness Trend Taking Over 2025

U.S. consumers are shifting from the protein boom to a new wellness obsession: fiber. “Fibermaxxing” — the push to hit or exceed daily fiber goals — is exploding on social media with recipes, tips and celebrity endorsements. Though not flashy, fiber plays a major role in gut and heart health, and helps with weight management by keeping you fuller longer. Dietitians say we need both soluble fiber from foods like oats and apples, and insoluble fiber from whole wheat, popcorn and potatoes — but most Americans get only two-thirds of the daily recommendation. Experts say simple swaps like beans, berries, veggies and whole grains can help, but increase intake gradually and drink plenty of water to avoid bloating.

South Korea Turns to AI Companions for Senior Mental Health

In South Korea, a growing mental health crisis among older adults has led to an unexpected solution: huggable, AI-powered robot companions called Hyodol. These dolls, with big smiling eyes and childlike voices, stay with seniors around the clock, offering medication reminders, emergency alerts and simple conversation. Social workers say the emotional connection may be the biggest benefit, reducing isolation and depression in a rapidly “super-aged” society where one in three seniors lives alone. With more than 12,000 robots already in homes, the government is expanding the program as caregiving resources shrink.

Your Holiday Health Survival Guide

As the holiday rush begins — travel, hosting, family gatherings — experts say it’s crucial to keep immune systems strong. Three daily habits make the biggest impact: staying active, eating whole foods while cutting back on ultraprocessed ones, and getting a solid seven to eight hours of sleep. Doctors warn that smoking, heavy drinking and chronic sleep loss weaken the body’s defenses, while flu and COVID vaccines still provide strong seasonal protection. And simple steps like hand-washing, masking in crowds and staying home when you’re sick can help keep gatherings healthy and joyful all season long.