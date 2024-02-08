Wellers + Lucky's Self Serve teaming up to collected canned food donations for Hand2Hand

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Luckys + Weller Self-Serve is hosting a canned food drive throughout the month of February to benefit Hand2Hand.

Hand2Handis a non-profit organization that assists children and families in West Michigan who are struggling with food security.

Lucky's and Weller Self-Serve canned food drive is taking place now through February 29.

Donate $25 worth of canned goods or a monetary donation, and get 50 percent off your next purchase.

Find a drop-off location near you at LuckySelfServe.com or WellerSelfServe.com.