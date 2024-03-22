Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

"Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government" shares funny facts about the USA

Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 11:25:42-04

Teaching history to kids can be challenging, especially when it comes to how the government works. While practical knowledge is important for kids to learn, it's also important to keep it interesting to kids by throwing in a few wacky facts

"Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government" is filled with a wealth of practical knowledge about the United States Government, including the roles of each branch and how things get done. But it's also filled with funny but true gems of knowledge like funny laws in some states—in one, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot!

Jam-packed with photos, illustrations, fun facts, and info, the Weird But True Know-it-all series is the anything-but-boring way to boost the brain!

Michael Burgan, author of the most recent "Weird But True!" series, shares some of the coolest and weirdest facts from "Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book