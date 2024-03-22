"Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government" shares funny facts about the USA

Teaching history to kids can be challenging, especially when it comes to how the government works. While practical knowledge is important for kids to learn, it's also important to keep it interesting to kids by throwing in a few wacky facts

"Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government" is filled with a wealth of practical knowledge about the United States Government, including the roles of each branch and how things get done. But it's also filled with funny but true gems of knowledge like funny laws in some states—in one, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot!

Jam-packed with photos, illustrations, fun facts, and info, the Weird But True Know-it-all series is the anything-but-boring way to boost the brain!

Michael Burgan, author of the most recent "Weird But True!" series, shares some of the coolest and weirdest facts from "Weird But True! Know It All: U.S. Government."