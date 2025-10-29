Weekly Wellness: Understanding Your Breast Cancer Risk

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, that does not dismiss assessing your personal risk for breast cancer year-round and what individualized care plans are available. Understanding personal risk and what to do about it is key in prevention and early detection, especially with breast cancer affecting one in eight women in their lifetime.

Kelly Jensen, PA-C High Risk and Genetics Coordinator with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to share more about what Trinity Health offers in this week's Weekly Wellness.

The average woman's lifetime risk of breast cancer is around 12.5%. Some women have a higher risk factor due to family history, menstrual history, prior abnormal biopsies, or lifestyle choices.

Trinity Health offers a program called RiskPlus, which includes a personalized care plan that features a comprehensive review of a patient's personal and family history, and other factors. The plan might also include advanced imaging and risk-reduction strategies.

Additional screenings, such as breast MRI, genetic counseling, and preventive medications may be helpful to women who identify as high risk. Trinity follows national guidelines to ensure that each woman receives the best and most appropriate care for her risk level.

No referral is needed to schedule a mammogram with Trinity Health. Resources are available to ensure that patients have access to a mammogram if they don't have insurance.

Trinity Health Muskegon holds NAPBC and ACR accreditations and offer comprehensive care, including additional screenings and risk management in one location.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/breastcancer or call (231) 672-7948 to learn more or schedule your personalized risk assessment.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok