Weekly Wellness: Understanding Sleep Apnea

You may have heard about sleep apnea, or know someone who uses a CPAP machine to help manage their sleep apnea symptoms. Sleep apnea is a common condition that can significantly impact overall health and quality of life, but effective treatments are available.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix spoke with Trinity Health Sleep Specialist, Dr. Christopher Morgan, to discuss sleep apnea, its symptoms, and available treatment options such as CPAP therapy, Inspire Therapy, and new medical advancements like Zepbound (tirzepatide).

Symptoms of sleep apnea include:

· Loud Snoring: Often noticed by a partner.

· Gasping or Choking During Sleep: A hallmark sign of obstructed airways.

· Daytime Fatigue: Feeling excessively tired despite a full night's sleep.

· Morning Headaches or Dry Mouth: Common complaints among patients.

· Difficulty Concentrating or Mood Changes: Sleep apnea can impact mental clarity and emotional well-being.

CPAP therapy is available for treatment:

· CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy uses a machine to deliver a steady stream of air to keep airways open during sleep.

· Benefits: It’s highly effective at reducing symptoms and improving sleep quality.

· Challenges: Some patients find the mask uncomfortable or struggle to adapt, but there are resources to help.

Inspire therapy is another option, but it is different from CPAP therapy:

· Inspire Therapy is a surgically implanted device for patients who cannot tolerate CPAP.

· How It Works: The device stimulates the tongue muscle to keep the airway open, synced with your natural breathing.

· Benefits: No mask or hose is required, and it’s controlled by a handheld remote.

Zepbound (tirzepatide) can help with sleep apnea:

· Zepbound is a newly approved medication originally developed for weight loss that has been shown to improve sleep apnea symptoms.

· How It Works: It helps with weight reduction, which can decrease airway obstruction and improve breathing during sleep.

· Who It’s For: Patients with obesity-related sleep apnea who may benefit from weight management as part of their treatment plan.

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and other serious conditions. Proper treatment can improve energy, mood, and overall well-being.

Visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/sleep for more information.

