Weekly Wellness: Understanding dizziness and the neurological causes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Dizziness: it's a common but complex topic. Dizziness can be difficult to describe and even harder to diagnose because it means different things to different people. Dr. Joseph Corey, an expert in neurology at Trinity Health, breaks down the causes of dizziness, and how it happens.

Dizziness is a vague term, and people use it to describe very different sensations. It’s critical to first define what the patient means when they say they feel “dizzy.”

When people say they feel dizzy, they often mean one of the following:

Vertigo: A sensation of motion when you're not moving. This can feel like spinning, rocking, or shifting.

o Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) often causes sudden, severe vertigo with nausea or vomiting.

o Ménière’s disease includes vertigo, ringing in the ear, and hearing loss.

· Brain-Related Causes:

o Persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (PPPD): When the brain struggles to recalibrate after an initial dizziness episode.

o Vestibular migraines: Vertigo or lightheadedness caused by migraines, even without a headache.

o Rare but serious causes: Brain tumors or sudden-onset stroke. Seek emergency care immediately if vertigo occurs with numbness, vision changes, slurred speech, or sudden falls.

Wooziness: A vague feeling, like being intoxicated or on a moving boat. It's nonspecific and requires a clinic evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

Lightheadedness: A sensation of inadequate blood flow to the head, often occurring when changing positions (e.g., standing up too quickly).

· Cardiac Issues: The heart may not be pumping enough blood effectively.

· Low Blood Pressure: Caused by medications, dehydration, or neurological problems.

· Peripheral Neuropathy: Nerve issues, often linked to diabetes or other conditions, can also lead to lightheadedness.

Imbalance: A feeling of unsteadiness or fear of falling.

· Can result from a combination of factors—orthopedic, neurological, cardiovascular, or even pain-related.

· A thorough neurological evaluation is critical to pinpoint the cause.

If your dizziness is sudden and severe, especially with other symptoms like vision changes, slurred speech, or numbness, call 911 immediately. If your symptoms are persistent or affect your daily life, consult with your doctor for a thorough evaluation and treatment plan.

To learn more about our Neuroscience services, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Neuro.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok