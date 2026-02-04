Weekly Wellness: Understanding AFib

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

February is American Heart Month, a time where awareness is raised towards cardiovascular health in the U.S. With heart disease affecting one in four Americans, one in four adults over the age of 40 also have a risk of developing atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

Dr. Peter Wenn, board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiologist with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to share more about why understanding one's risk of AFib is important.

AFib is an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that occurs when the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. This can lead to blood pooling in the heart, increasing the risk of blood clots and stroke. The condition can either come and go or remain persistent. Symptoms may be present, while others may not realize they have it.

Noticeable symptoms include heart palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, or chest discomfort. Others may only notice they tire easily during normal activities. Because AFib can be silent, regular checkups are important, especially for those with risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, or a family history of heart disease.

If left untreated, AFib can lead to stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular issues. Early detection can lead to prevention through medication and lifestyle changes. If you notice symptoms like irregular heartbeat or unexplained fatigue, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider. They can perform an EKG or refer you to a cardiologist for further evaluation.

Trinity Health is part of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a collaboration between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health – West. This partnership provides patients with access to a comprehensive range of heart and vascular services, including advanced treatments and multidisciplinary care teams. It enhances the quality of care, expands resources, and ensures that patients and the community benefit from coordinated, expert-driven cardiovascular care close to home.

Trinity Health offers comprehensive heart care, including advanced diagnostics and treatment options for AFib. To learn more, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/AFib.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok