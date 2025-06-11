Weekly Wellness: Trinity Health and Orthopedic Care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In medicine, orthopedic care involves attending to pain in joints, bones, or muscles. It covers a wide range of injury, whether that be from overexertion of energy to arthritis.

Andrew Fras, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the role of these practitioners, and treatment options Trinity Health provides.

An orthopedic trauma surgeon is someone who works in emergency and hospital settings. They are typically not involved in the elective surgery process, such as planned joint replacements, but specialize in fractures, dislocations, and musculoskeletal injuries. Often times, these surgeons treat injuries from falls, car crashes, sports, or workplace accidents.

They work towards restoring alignment, stability, and function for the patient. The most common types of injuries are hip and pelvic fractures, complex and open fractures, as well as fractures near joints.

That being said, elderly patients have a high risk for hip fractures and complications due to the decrease in bone density as we age. Orthopedic trauma surgeons work with elderly patients by educating them on fall prevention and bone health assessments.

Of course, everyone is susceptible to orthopedic injuries regardless of age. Trinity Health provides customized care plans for each patient, and if surgery is an option, depending on the injury time, minimally invasive options are available.

Orthopedic trauma surgeons also work with patients in their post-surgery recovery period through physical therapy, including weight-bearing restrictions and a gradual return to movement.

Dr. Fras recommends individuals to seek care after any fall or injury that includes pain, swelling, or loss of movement. He also advises patients seek medical care if there is a visible deformity at the joints, or if there is an inability to bear weight.

Dr. Fras also advises that even after an injury, the risk of infection or complications can persist, and seeking medical attention in the event of infection or complication is also recommended.

To request a consultation or learn more about the Orthopedic program at Trinity Health by visiting trinityhealthmi.org/ortho.

