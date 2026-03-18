Weekly Wellness: The importance of maintaining a relationship with your PCP

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Having a primary care provider, or PCP, is important to maintaining long-term health. Having a long-term relationship is vital, as PCP's can support preventative care, chronic condition management, and coordinate referrals with different specialists if a patient needs one.

Dr. Deja Rice, PCP with Trinity Health Medical Group, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the importance of maintaining a relationship with your primary care provider.

Trinity Health offer same-day and next-day appointments, as well as 24/7 available nurses to answer urgent questions. You can schedule your next appointment in MyChart, or if you need to find a new Primary Care Provider, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/WMIPrimaryCare.

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