Weekly Wellness: Strokes

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Strokes are one of the leading causes of long-term disability in the United States, but recognizing the symptoms early and treating it sooner can save lives and brain function.

Dr. Kasim Quershi with Trinity Health visited the Morning Mix to share more about what a stroke is, the warning signs, and risk factors.

Strokes happen when the blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted, leading to brain cells receiving oxygen. Brain cells begin to die within minutes, so timing during this medical emergency is crucial.

Symptoms happen suddenly, with men and women commonly experiencing a face drooping, arm or leg weakness, dizziness and vision loss, as well as speech difficulty. For women, symptoms such as sudden headaches, sudden nausea, and sudden fatigue have been reported.

An easy way to recognize symptoms is the B.E. F.A.S.T. acronym:



B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination

E – Eyes: Sudden vision changes in one or both eyes

F – Face: Facial drooping or uneven smile

A – Arms: Arm weakness or numbness

S – Speech: Slurred or hard-to-understand speech

T – Time: Time to call 911 immediately

Even if symptoms go away, it is still imperative to call 911.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Stroke for more information on stroke prevention and care.

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