Weekly Wellness: Spring Allergies vs. Illness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

They say the weather in Michigan is always changing. Spring is no exception to the rule, and more often than not, the warmer weather and new plant blooms can trigger allergies.

Dr. Tiffany Garcia-Fosmoen, Family Medicine Physician with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the similarities and differences between spring allergies or whether it may be something more serious.

Some common spring allergens, along with symptoms, include:



Common allergens include tree pollen, grass pollen, and mold spores.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, and coughing.



Spring allergies are common for several reasons:

Pollen levels peak in the spring, causing a spike in allergic reactions.

Trees like oak, birch, and cedar release large amounts of pollen.

Grass pollens also contribute to spring allergies.



However, there are differences between allergies and the common cold:

Allergies cause symptoms like itchy eyes, constant sneezing, and a runny nose that doesn’t come with body aches or fever (common with colds).

A cold typically resolves within a week, while allergies can last if the allergen is present.

Spring allergies can be easily managed in several ways:



Medication options like antihistamines, nasal sprays, and decongestants.

If patients have specific medical conditions or are taking other medications, it is always a good idea to review these over-the-counter medications with their physician or notify them that they are interested in taking them.

Lifestyle changes, like keeping windows closed, using air purifiers, and washing hands and face after being outdoors.

It is always important to see a doctor for proper diagnosis and tailored treatments.

Medical help should be sought when:



If symptoms worsen, or if over-the-counter medications aren’t helping.

If allergies impact daily life, leading to fatigue or difficulty concentrating.

This is something that you should contact your primary care provider for.

Visit trinityhealthmichigan.org for more information.

