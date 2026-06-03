Weekly Wellness: Shoulder replacement surgery

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For individuals with damaged bone and cartilage in their shoulder, there is a possibility that shoulder replacement surgery may be the next step towards recovery and reduction of pain.

Dr. Mathew Kolevar, Orthopedic Surgeon with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to share more about what shoulder replacement surgery entails and who may be eligible.

Shoulder replacement surgery replaces damaged or worn-out parts of the shoulder joint with metal and plastic components similar to a hip or knee replacement. It helps to relieve pain and improve function for patients with severe arthritis or other degenerative shoulder conditions. With advancements in medical technology, patients can be fitted to their individual anatomy for implant placement, with a strong safety profile and long-lasting results.

Trinity Health Michigan has highly trained orthopedic surgeons on staff who specialize in advanced shoulder techniques, providing physical therapy, rehabilitation, and follow-up care with personalized care plans in mind for each patient.

Visit TrinityHealthMI.org/JointPain to learn more about shoulder replacement options, find an orthopedic specialist near you, or request a consultation.

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