Weekly Wellness: Podiatry health

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As the warmer weather approaches, foot health becomes more important. Prevention not only helps against injury, but also keeps you mobile.

Dr. Bradley Christiansen, podiatrist with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to share strategies about keeping your feet healthy this summer and the rest of the year.

Foot care isn't just for performance - heat and moisture can cause common injuries and irritation, such as plantar fasciitis, heel pain, stress fractures, and tendonitis. Blisters, athlete’s foot, fungal infections and nail issues also can occur from sweat, heat, and spending more time in less supportive footwear. Sandals, flip-flops, or flats may be popular in the summer months, but wearing them for an extended period of time can lead to heel and arch pain, as well as ankle injuries. Wearing moisture-wicking socks can also help.

And as always, addressing early treatment can prevent minor issues from becoming major problems, and addressing issues early can also lead to treatments that are less invasive.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Podiatry for more information.

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