Weekly Wellness: Pelvic Health and Pelvic Floor Therapy

Pelvic health and pelvic floor therapy can improve one's quality of life, as these important muscles impact the function of the core. Along the lakeshore, Trinity Health patients can receive care from four highly trained specialists in pelvic health.

The Morning Mix spoke with Jill Howell, a Trinity Health physical therapist specializing in pelvic health, to help us understand the importance of pelvic health and how pelvic floor therapy can improve quality of life.

The pelvic floor is defined as:

· A group of muscles that supports the bladder, bowel, and reproductive organs.

· It’s often referred to as part of your “floor and core.” These muscles need regular exercise to stay strong and functional, as they don’t have structural support beneath them.

Pelvic floor therapy can address:

· Pelvic pain from issues like muscle spasms, endometriosis, or postpartum trauma.

· Bladder dysfunction, such as frequent urination, urgency, or incomplete emptying.

· Bowel challenges, including constipation or straining.

A pelvic evaluation involves:

· A detailed review of medical history and current symptoms.

· Physical exams of the core, back, and hips.

· If needed, an internal exam to assess pelvic floor muscle function and check for prolapse.

Treatment options are customized and may include:

· Breathing and relaxation techniques.

· Core and pelvic floor strengthening exercises.

· Biofeedback to improve Kegel exercises.

· Advanced therapies like cupping, trigger point release, or internal stimulation.

Patients can start with pelvic floor therapy by contacting their primary care provider or OB/GYN for a referral. From there, Trinity Health’s team of specialists will create a personalized plan to support their recovery journey.

Jill hosts an Intro to Pelvic Floor Therapy class where you can explore this topic further and discover how therapy can help you. Visit trinityhealthmichigan.org for more information.

