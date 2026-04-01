Weekly Wellness: National Donate Life Month

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April is National Donate Life Month, a time where awareness is raised about the life-saving impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. In Michigan, there are over 2,000 residents waiting on a life-saving organ, and 85% of those are waiting for a kidney transplant.

Michigan has been growing in the need for organ transplants, and the waitlist for many to receive one is up to several years.

Jill Wagner, MSN and RN with Trinity Health's Kidney Transplant Team, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the importance of organ donation and how you can give the gift of life this month by joining the organ donor registry.

Visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/kidneytransplant to learn more.

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