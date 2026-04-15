Weekly Wellness: Lung cancer screenings

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Lung cancer is usually silent in its early stages, which is why screening is important. Treatment is the most effective when cancer is detected before symptoms appear, and Trinity Health is holding a community event to make screenings accessible.

Trinity Health is holding a lung cancer and breast cancer screening at their Rockford location on May 13, where both screenings can be complete in one appointment. Lung cancer screenings are recommended for adults between the ages of 50 and 80 who are current or former smokers with a significant smoking history.

While symptoms such as a persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue may seem minor at first, they can be indicators of something more serious. Dr. Adam Kudirka, pulmonologist with Trinity Health Medical Group, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the importance of early detection for lung cancer screening.

Visit TrinityHealthMI.org/Lung for more information and to complete a free lung health assessment.

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