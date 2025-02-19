Weekly Wellness: Joint Replacement Surgery and Care at Trinity Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Maintaining mobility is essential for overall health, however sometimes health issues or injury cause damage to prevent mobility. For individuals with conditions like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, joint replacement surgery can significantly reduce pain and restore function, enabling a return to daily activities.

Dr. Andrew Alwood, a doctor in sports medicine at Trinity Health, explains when to consider joint replacement surgery and how they use robotics to improve the surgical and patient recovery process at their facility in Muskegon.

When the time comes to consider joint replacement surgery, consult an orthopedic specialist if you experience:

· Persistent joint pain unrelieved by medications or rest.

· Decreased range of motion affecting daily tasks.

· Joint stiffness, swelling, or inflammation.

· Difficulty performing routine activities, such as walking or climbing stairs.

· Ineffectiveness of conservative treatments like physical therapy or injections.

Orthopedic evaluations include a physical exam, imaging studies (e.g., X-rays, MRI), and a review of medical history and lifestyle. Treatment options may range from non-surgical approaches to, in severe cases, joint replacement surgery.

Trinity Health's surgeons specialize in:

· Knee replacements: partial and total.

· Total hip replacements.

· Total shoulder replacements.

These procedures can be performed using traditional methods or with advanced robotic-assisted technology, such as the Mako system. The Mako system enhances surgical precision through:

· 3D CT-Based Planning: Creates a detailed map of the patient's anatomy for personalized surgical plans.

· AccuStop™ Haptic Technology: Provides tactile feedback to assist surgeons in precise bone preparation.

· Data Analytics: Offers real-time insights to optimize implant positioning.

This technology allows for implants tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, potentially improving outcomes.

Compared to traditional methods, robotic-assisted surgery may offer:

· Minimally invasive procedures with smaller incisions.

· Reduced blood loss during surgery.

· Faster recovery times.

· Lower risk of complications.

· Less postoperative pain and improved joint function.

Afterwards, many patients are discharged on the same day as their surgery. Depending on individual circumstances and insurance coverage, some may require a short stay in a hospital or rehabilitation facility.

Most patients resume daily activities within 3 to 6 weeks, with full recovery taking 6 to 12 months. Recovery timelines vary, and adherence to physical therapy can significantly aid in regaining strength and mobility.

Learn more about the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine program at Trinity Health, request an appointment, download a free guide, or take a free knee health assessment at TrinityHealthMI.org/Ortho.

