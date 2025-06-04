Weekly Wellness: Importance of finding a primary care physician

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As we head into summer, it’s easy to get caught off guard by sudden illnesses or injuries, but knowing where to go for care can save you time, money, and stress. Trinity Health family medicine physician Dr. Shawn Reidy visited the Morning Mix to discuss why having a primary care provider is one of the best ways to stay healthy and get the right care when needed.

Primary care providers are important because they know your personal and family health history. They are able to help manage chronic conditions, offer preventative care options, as well as notice changes in patient health when there is an ongoing relationship. Because everyone's health is different, primary care providers can offer personalized treatment plans to patients and build trust in the patient/doctor relationship.

Dr. Reidy advises the following health concerns should be directed to a primary care provider:



Minor injuries, such as sprains, sunburns, and cuts.

Seasonal illnesses, such as colds, allergies, or insect bites.

Travel health advice or medication needs.

Routine check-ups or follow-up care. Virtual visits are available, and great for cold or flu symptoms, skin conditions, medication refills, and behavior health check-ins.

Dr. Reidy gives an important differentiation between contacting a PCP, urgent care, or ER:



Use ER for life-threatening symptoms, such as chest pain or severe injury. Or, call 911.

Call your primary care office first — even after hours. Trinity Health offices offer 24/7 nurse triage lines to guide you in the next steps.

Use urgent care for sudden but non-life-threatening issues when a PCP isn’t available.

Even if someone hasn't seen a doctor in a while, call or go online to schedule a new patient appointment. Many clinics are accepting new patients and offer help finding the right fit for them and their health needs. Starting with a wellness visit is a great way to begin.

For more information, visit trinityhealth.org.

