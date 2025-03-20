Weekly Wellness: How to Keep Your Brain Healthy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Brain health is just as important as phsyical health, so it's key to know what the signs and symptoms are for brain diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other dementias.

Dr. Danette Taylor, a Neurologist with Trinity Health, discusses how lifestyle choices can help maintain brain health and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

While age and genetics play a role in neurodegenerative diseases, lifestyle choices have a major impact. Chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol increase the risk. Brain injuries and long-term exposure to high-stress levels can also contribute to cognitive decline.

Symptoms to look out for include:

· Signs include persistent memory loss, confusion, or difficulty concentrating.

· Trouble managing daily tasks, mood changes, or difficulty finding words.

· If they have uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, or cholesterol, which can contribute to brain health concerns.

A healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of obtaining neurodegenerative diseases:

· Exercise increases blood flow and promotes brain cell growth.

· Sleep allows the brain to clear toxins and strengthen memory.

· Healthy nutrition (such as the Mediterranean diet) supports cognitive function.

· Social engagement and mental stimulation keep the brain active and resilient.

· Managing stress helps prevent inflammation that can harm brain function.

Simple daily habits that can protect brain health are to:

· Stay physically active—150 minutes of exercise per week can make a difference.

· Engage the brain with puzzles, reading, or learning new skills.

· Prioritize sleep—aim for 7-9 hours per night.

· Eat a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and healthy fats.

· Stay socially connected to support cognitive function.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Neurofor more information on brain health and neurological care.

