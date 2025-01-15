Weekly Wellness: EnPlace Procedure

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Pelvic floor challenges like pelvic organ prolapse can significantly impact a woman’s daily life causing pelvic pain and pressure and difficulty voiding. Unfortunately, many women delay prolapse repair because they’re concerned about the invasiveness of traditional surgery. That’s where the EnPlace® Procedure comes in. This innovative, minimally invasive option offers a safe and effective way to restore pelvic health with minimal downtime.

Drs. Katherine McCormick and Josephine Spitzley from Trinity Health join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss this groundbreaking procedure.

The EnPlace® Procedure is a device we use to perform a sacrospinous ligament suspension to reverse pelvic organ prolapse without the need for a total hysterectomy or mesh. We use two small permanent anchors to lift weakened pelvic tissues. This helps lift and support pelvic organs without removing reproductive organs.

This is a great option for women experiencing pelvic organ prolapse who want to avoid traditional surgery. It’s ideal for those looking for a quicker recovery and a less invasive solution. For patient already using pessaries for treatment of pelvic organ prolapse this is a non-invasive easy alternative.

There are so many benefits: recovery is quick—most patients can resume normal activities in just a few days. It’s also effective and long-lasting, providing relief without the need for frequent adjustments. And since it’s an outpatient procedure, you’re in and out on the same day.

During the procedure, we use advanced technology to place the small device through a natural opening, anchoring and lifting the tissues. Afterward, most women experience minimal discomfort and can return to their daily routines within days.

If you’re interested, the first step is to schedule a consultation with Dr. McCormick or Dr. Spitzley as they are the only surgeons currently performing this procedure in West Michigan. We’ll discuss your symptoms, evaluate your condition, and determine if the EnPlace® Procedure is the right fit for you. From there, we’ll guide you through the process every step of the way.

To learn more about this procedure, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/EnPlace.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok