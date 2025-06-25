Weekly Wellness: Debunking breast cancer screening myths

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Breast cancer screenings have come a long way in medical technology, resources, education, and treatment. Like any aspect of health, early detection is the key to a better outcome. But it is also important to distinguish fact from fiction, especially when it comes to mammograms and breast health.

Todd sat down with fellowship-trained Dr. Jamie Caughran, part of the Cancer Network of West Michigan, to dispel myths surrounding breast cancer screenings.



Myth 1: “If I don’t have a family history, I don’t need a mammogram.”

Many women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. Regular screenings are still essential, typically starting at age 40. If you're at a higher risk, they may begin earlier.

Myth 2: “Mammograms expose you to dangerous radiation.”

Mammograms use a very low dose of radiation; about the same as a flight across the country. The benefits of early detection outweigh the minimal risk.

Myth 3: “If I don’t feel a lump, I don’t need to worry.”

Many breast cancers are found on a mammogram before any symptoms or lumps are noticeable. That’s why routine screenings are vital.

Myth 4: “If my last mammogram was clear, I don’t need another one.”

Breast cancer can develop at any time, which is why annual screenings are important even after a normal result. They also allow radiologists to compare images year-over-year, helping them detect subtle changes early - often before symptoms appear.

Myth 5: “Mammograms are too painful to be worth it.”

Most women describe the experience as mildly uncomfortable but brief. Newer machines are designed to make the process quicker and more comfortable.

Myth 6: “You need a doctor’s referral or insurance to get a mammogram.”

You don’t need a referral to schedule a screening mammogram. If a patient doesn't have insurance, Trinity Health offers programs and resources to help ensure women still have access to this important screening, because early detection shouldn’t depend on coverage.

In addition to these facts, breast density matters to health. About 50% of women have dense breast tissue, which can make it harder to spot abnormalities on a mammogram. If a woman has dense breasts, their provider may recommend additional screening options.

That said, ultrasounds are not a replacement in diagnostics. They are a helpful tool, but are not a substitute for mammograms. Trinity Health offers breast MRI as a supplemental screening option for traditional insurance-covered patients and as a reduced-cost self-pay service.

Trinity Health's Grand Rapids and Muskegon locations are the only Certified Quality Breast Centers of Excellence in Michigan through the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers (NQMBC). Both locations also hold NAPBC accreditation from the American College of Surgeons for comprehensive, patient-centered care and are designated Breast Imaging Centers of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR) for excellence in mammography, ultrasound, and MRI breast imaging.

Trinity Health, alongside University of Michigan Health-West, work together in joint operation as part of the Cancer Network of West Michigan. The Cancer Network of West Michigan provides patients with access to advanced care and expert support every step of the way. They leverage the combined resources and capabilities of these two health systems along with Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

For more information, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/mammography.

