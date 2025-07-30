Weekly Wellness: Brain and Nervous System Tumors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A cancer or tumor diagnosis brings an overwhelming list of questions, concerns, and conditions. It is important to find the appropriate care with compassion as patients navigate the next steps, and Trinity Health not only provides that care and compassion - they have some of the most advanced technology to assist in treatment.

Dr. Lindsay Robell, Neuro-Oncologist with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the array of treatment options Trinity Health provides for brain and nervous system tumors.

Trinity Health treats all kinds of brain tumors, from more common ones like meningiomas, to aggressive cancers like glioblastomas. Some tumors start in the brain, while others spread there from other parts of the body. They also help people manage problems caused by cancer that affects the brain or spinal cord.

It takes a village to treat a cancer patient, and Trinity Health patients are cared for by a full team of experts: brain surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, nurses, and therapists, who all work together to build the best treatment plan for each person. And it’s not just about the tumor - they focus on helping people keep their speech, movement, memory, and overall quality of life during and after treatment.

Speaking of treatment, Trinity Health uses some of the most advanced tools available to remove or shrink tumors with as little damage to healthy brain tissue as possible. This includes precise imaging, minimally invasive surgery, radiation like CyberKnife®, and even new treatments like immunotherapy. They also offer surgery while the patient is awake for tumors near important areas of the brain.

During treatment, a nurse navigator helps guide each patient through treatment, from scheduling appointments to answering questions. Speech and physical therapy are available, as well as emotional support and pain relief. The goal is to care for the whole person and not just the tumor.

New at Trinity Health is the Neurotoxicity Clinic. It's designed to support any patient experiencing neurologic symptoms related to cancer or cancer treatment; not just those with brain tumors. Symptoms might include memory or concentration changes, weakness, numbness, or balance problems. Whether it was caused by chemotherapy, radiation, or metastatic disease, Trinity's goal is to identify and manage these issues early, so patients can maintain function and quality of life.

Trinity Health is in partnership with University of Michigan Health-West to form The Cancer Network of West Michigan. It brings the knowledge and resources of two top health systems together, plus the research and expertise of Michigan Medicine, so people across West Michigan can receive top-quality cancer care without having to leave the area.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Oncology to learn more about brain tumor treatment and support at Trinity Health.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok