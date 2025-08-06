Weekly Wellness: Back to school health tips

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The new school year is upon us this month, and now is the perfect time to ensure your child is healthy and ready to learn.

Michelle Aue and Tracy Mulder, Physician Assistants with Trinity Health Medical Group, visited the Morning Mix to share why now is a great time to check in on your child’s physical and emotional well-being, and how your primary care provider can help set them up for a successful year.

First, it is critical to schedule a back-to-school physical. They help ensure your child is growing and developing properly, and are often required for sports or school participation.

Sleep is important for students to support learning, memory, mood, and overall health. Preparing for back-to-school also means adjusting sleep schedules, and Michelle and Tracy advise parents to limit screens before bedtime, develop a consistent bedtime routine, and aim for nine to twelve hours of sleep depending on the child's age.

Back-to-school transition is also a good opportunity to check in with your child's mental health. It is important for parents to establish routines, talk openly about their feelings, ensure their child receives adequate sleep, and watch for signs of stress or anxiety.

Common signs of anxiety and stress in students include changes in sleeping or eating habits, irritability, withdrawal, frequent headaches or stomachaches, difficulty concentrating, or emotional outbursts. Teenagers may show defiance, risk-taking, or feelings of hopelessness.

Trinity Health has screenings and referrals available if needed.

Of course, mental health and screen time go hand-in-hand, and Michelle and Tracy encourage families to set clear boundaries around device usage to help manage screen time and social media use. Outdoor play, reading, and family connection are excellent substitutes for screen-free time.

Another important reminder with social media use is to regularly discuss online safety and emotional impact of social media.

Finally, a school health kit is encouraged to keep kids and their classmates safe from fall allergies and illness. Hand sanitizer, tissues, and a reusable water bottle are good investments for a school health kit. Any necessary medication, such as an EpiPen, are to be provided to the school with proper documentation.

To schedule your next appointment, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/PrimaryCare.

