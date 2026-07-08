Weekly Wellness: ACL tears and reconstruction

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You may be familiar with the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL. It is one of the most major stabilizing ligaments in the knee, controlling rotation and forward movement of the tibia. ACL injuries are common in athletes, but can happen to anyone from quick changes in direction, sudden stops or awkward landings, direct collisions, or knee trauma.

Dr. Matthew Kolevar, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to discuss ACL tears and reconstruction.

An ACL tear usually begins with a popping sensation in the knee, followed by pain and swelling. Tears are diagnosed with a physical exam and MRI to confirm whether it was a partial or complete tear, as well as a review of activity and injury severity to determine what treatment options are available.

ACL surgery involves reconstruction as the recommended approach, and modern technology allows for minimal invasion during procedures, with physical therapy beginning a week post-op.

To learn more or request an appointment, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/Orthopedics.

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