Wedgwood Christian Services to host State of the Child event on Feb. 23

Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 15, 2024
The state of mental health for youth in the United States is the focus of an annual event, State of the Child, hosted by Wedgwood Christian Services on February 23.

The event aims to educate the community on the realities of children's and families' challenges and empower people to provide support and seek services.

There will be conversations with local teens, presentations and panel discussions from community experts, and breakout sessions addressing the most demanding challenges facing kids today.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $75 each. Registration is available on wedgwood.org/sotc.

