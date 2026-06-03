WeatherGard Windows bring quality service and performance to homes

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WeatherGard windows offer a variety of products built for Michigan weather, while allowing every individual home's needs to be met through their windows and roofs.

The company is Michigan-made and family-owned with a lifetime guarantee for each installation. Their roofing packages are also built for energy efficiency and weather resistance, while their window frames and sashes use heavy-duty materials to go the extra step in providing quality care.

WeatherGard General Manager Larry Shy sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit weathergard.com for more information and to schedule a consultation, or call 800-55-WEATHER. You can also find them on Facebook.

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