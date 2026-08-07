WeatherGard preparing for fall home repairs with high quality products

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WeatherGard is family owned and operated right in Michigan, offering a variety of products for every home's need with a lifetime guarantee. Besides windows, WeatherGard also offer additional services that include roofing, doors, gutters, and insulation, perfect for those looking to tackle home repairs year-round, or as the seasons begin to change.

With Michigan's changing seasons and weather that accompanies it, WeatherGard's products are also built to withstand all types of weather conditions.

WeatherGard General Manager Larry Shy sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit weathergard.com for more information and to schedule a consultation, or call 800-55-WEATHER. You can also find them on Facebook.

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