Back-to-back systems produce accumulating snow chances in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Skiers, snowboarders, and winter lovers will rejoice with this news ... West Michigan is set up to receive three back-to-back systems for the next three days. Accumulating snow chances are in the forecast for today, Sunday, and Monday.

Light snow showers are anticipated for your Saturday, with the majority of accumulation along and north of I-96. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Oceana and Newaygo counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon, where 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

WXMI

Locations near I-96 are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, and up to an inch for locations closer to I-94. In combination with the snow, strong winds are also in the forecast. Sustained winds ranging between 10 to 20 mph are likely, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. This will create blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility for many.

WXMI

Another system is expected to move in early Sunday morning, producing additional accumulations. This time, the system is likely to track closer to I-94. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall will be possible Sunday near I-94, with up to an inch closer to I-96. The image below represents the snow totals between early Sunday morning through 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

WXMI

Yet another system, the largest of the three, moves in on Monday morning. Monday's system is expected to impact all of West Michigan, where a widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible. Higher snow totals are likely near the shoreline due to additional lake effect. The majority of snow will fall in the morning and early afternoon, directly impacting early morning commutes. The image below represents the additional snow totals between early Monday morning through 11 p.m. Monday night.

WXMI

Combining all three days, several inches of snowfall is expected in the region. Take it easy while traveling the next couple of days, and stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. These snow totals are subject to change as we get closer in time to the system's approach.