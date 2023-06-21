We got to taste-test Hudsonville Ice Cream's new Little Debbie flavors!

It's officially the start of summer, and Hudsonville Ice Cream is celebrating with new ice cream flavors in partnership with Little Debbie. The two companies teamed up to announce four new additions to their year-round line of snack cake ice cream flavors.

Hudsonville Ice Cream was generous enough to bring all the new flavors to the Fox 17 Morning Mix team, and of course we taste tested every single flavor! New flavor profiles include:



Star Crunch : Caramel flavored ice cream, with chocolate-coated crispies and finished with a thick fudge swirl

: Caramel flavored ice cream, with chocolate-coated crispies and finished with a thick fudge swirl Unicorn Cakes : Smooth strawberry flavored ice cream with yellow pound cake pieces and purple sanding sugar, finished with a blue icing swirl

: Smooth strawberry flavored ice cream with yellow pound cake pieces and purple sanding sugar, finished with a blue icing swirl Fudge Rounds : Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake flavored ice cream marbled together with soft chocolatey cake crumbs throughout

: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake flavored ice cream marbled together with soft chocolatey cake crumbs throughout Birthday Cake: Sweet white cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake pieces and colorful icing sprinkles throughout

The four new flavors join the original Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream line launched exclusively in February of 2022 at Walmart. Other flavors include Cosmic Brownie, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Zebra Cakes.

To celebrate the launch of the new flavors, customers are encouraged to visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/littledebbiecontest for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.