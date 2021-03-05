"We Belong To Each Other": Grand Rapids author shares inspiration behind new children's book

A Grand Rapids woman is sharing her journey of infertility, faith, and adoption through a brand new children's book, "We Belong To Each Other."

Liz Marie Galvan, owner of The Found Cottage in Grand Rapids, as well as the author of the bestselling book, "Cozy White Cottage," and her husband, Jose Galvan, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share their story and the inspiration behind the children's book.

Inspired by their fertility and faith journey, "We Belong To Each Other" is a tribute to their adopted son, Copeland, and opens with a dedication to ‘Cope’ and his birth mother. The Galvans had many hardships with infertility before exploring adoption. However, remaining relentlessly faithful through the process, they found themselves blessed with answered prayers with the adoption of Copeland.

"We Belong To Each Other" shares the story of a baby lamb, Grace, being brought home to White Cottage Farm. At first, Grace feels like she doesn't belong because she's the only white sheep at the farm. Slowly as she experiences love from the other animals and human family that lives there, she begins to feel safe in her new home and recognizes God provided her with a loving family.

Liz Marie wanted to share the message that every child needs to feel like they belong, regardless of differences. Families can come in all shapes and sizes, and as long as they love each other, it doesn't matter what they look like on the outside.

"We Belong To Each Other" will be available on Amazon and wherever books are sold on March 9.

To learn more about Liz Marie's story and her book, visit lizmarieblog.com.