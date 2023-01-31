Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Ways to fight off the Winter Blues

Easterseals shares tips on how to improve your mood during cloudy, cold winter months.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 11:15:55-05

Winter can be an incredibly hard time for many in Michigan; the days are short, there isn't a lot of sunshine, plus the cold and snow can make it hard to get out and do much.

Easterseals wants to help Michiganders fight off the Winter Blues with a full list of activities, events, and mental health tips:

  • Exercise Outside
  • Stay Hydrated and Eat Protein
  • Avoid Alcohol and Drugs
  • Limit Screen Time
  • Keep a Sleep Routine

Learn more about how to fight off Winter Blues, and more mental health tips, by visiting eastersealsmorc.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered