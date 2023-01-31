Ways to fight off the Winter Blues

Winter can be an incredibly hard time for many in Michigan; the days are short, there isn't a lot of sunshine, plus the cold and snow can make it hard to get out and do much.

Easterseals wants to help Michiganders fight off the Winter Blues with a full list of activities, events, and mental health tips:

Exercise Outside

Stay Hydrated and Eat Protein

Avoid Alcohol and Drugs

Limit Screen Time

Keep a Sleep Routine



Learn more about how to fight off Winter Blues, and more mental health tips, by visiting eastersealsmorc.org.