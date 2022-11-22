Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.

Waxology provides men's and women's waxing services in a clean, comfortable environment, specializing in Brazilians and brows. They specialize in treatments for each individual, offering both hard and soft wax so customers' hair removal treatments are as comfortable as possible for anyone.

Services include full body waxing and sugaring for men and women. Some other services include brow tints and laminations, lash lifts and tints, and an express facial bar.

Michelle Dunaway from Fox 17 Morning Mix took a tour of their new location in Wyoming. Waxology also has locations in Grand Rapids and Rockford.

Learn more about their services, and gift options, or schedule an appointment by visiting waxology.com.

This segment is sponsored by Waxology.