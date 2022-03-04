Watch thousands of free movies with KDL's new streaming service, Kanopy

The Kent District Library continues to provide even more than books. Now in addition to being able to check out items like home improvement tools, bikes, and tablets, KDL is now offering thousands of movies for free through their new streaming service, Kanopy.

Kanopy overs 30,000 titles of high-quality films that inspire, educate and entertain. Media available includes award-winning indie films to important and timely documentaries, foreign films, popular cinema, children’s shows, and more.

Top titles in Kanopy include Lady Bird, Chinatown, I Am Not Your Negro, Miss Representation, and Moonlight, with new content added on a weekly basis.

Many films on Kanopy, including those from iconic film companies such as A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS, and Kino Lorber, are unavailable elsewhere.

The app also features content for kids, parental controls, and an app that can be used on smart TVs, phones, and streaming devices.

The experience is easy-to-use and completely advertisement free. Anyone with a Kent District Library card can enjoy this service.

To sign up, visit kdl.kanopy.com.

Library staff is also available to assist at any of the 20 branch locations and by phone at (616)-784-2007.

