Watch Mike Logan and other local comedians during LaughFest

LaughFest, the annual celebration of laughter and raising funds for Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids, is in full swing now through March 12.

The festival features many local comedians, including Mike Logan, who joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what events he'll participate in for LaughFest.

Watch Mike Logan at the following events:

March 10: Karajoke at Golden Age at Creston Brewery on Plainfield Ave.

March 10: All Y’all Comedy Showcase at Golden Age at Creston Brewery on Plainfield Ave.

March 10 and 11: Daphnique at Midtown at Studio Park

LaughFest individual tickets are available at laughfestgr.org, Ticketmaster, and in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office.