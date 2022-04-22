Watch Mario the Magician and Dan Sperry perform magic at Wealthy Theatre this weekend

Two magicians with their own unique brand of magic are coming to perform at the Wealthy Theatre this weekend!

Mario the Maker Magician and Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to perform some amazing tricks, giving audiences a sneak peek at what they can see at their shows.

Mario the Maker Magician LIVE will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids, and a family 4-pack is $50.

Meanwhile, more mature audiences can attend Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry: The Anti-Conjuror on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30, and VIP tickets are $60.

Both shows will take place at the Wealthy Theatre.

Purchase tickets for these shows and more at grcmc.org/theatre.