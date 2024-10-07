Watch local chefs compete and raise money for a good cause at Chopped GR

Local chefs will be going head-to-head on stage, given three ingredients, and told to make a mouthwatering dish with them at the culinary fundraiser Chopped GR.

After being on a hiatus since 2021, the event returns featuring Chopped GR's three previous champions and one new chef competitor.

While the chefs show off their creative genius in hopes of wowing the judges and the crowd, guests will savor a roaming dinner, desserts, and drinks from the cash bar.

Guests can also win fabulous prizes during the raffle and silent & live auctions between rounds of cooking.

All proceeds will benefit The Power of Education Foundation, a K-9 school of 255 kids in Port au Prince Haiti. The money will help fund school, food, and supplies for the students and teachers.

Chopped GR will take place on October 10 at GLC inside 20 Monroe Live. The competition starts at 6 p.m. and tickets costs $125.

Learn more about this event at choppedgr.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok